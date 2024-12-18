Shimla – SJVN’s 412 MW Rampur Hydro Power Station (HPS) has reached its design energy target of 1878.08 million units for the financial year 2024-25 on December 18, 2024. This milestone was achieved over three months ahead of schedule, marking the second-fastest design energy achievement in the station’s history. The previous record was set on December 15, 2019, during FY 2019-20.

This remarkable accomplishment reflects Rampur Hydro Power Station’s high technical standards, efficient maintenance, and operational excellence. Operating in tandem with the 1500 MW Nathpa Jhakri Hydro Power Station, Rampur HPS represents a unique and efficient model in India’s hydropower sector.

As Rampur Hydro Power Station recently celebrated a decade of successful commercial operations, its achievements underscore its significant contribution to clean energy and regional growth. Over the past 10 years, the power station has generated over 20,000 million units of electricity, meeting its design energy targets in 8 out of 10 years.

The power station also boasts several records, including its highest-ever annual generation of 2098.03 million units in FY 2019-20, the highest quarterly generation of 955.61 million units in the current fiscal, and its highest single-day generation of 11.02 million units this year.

With a maximum Plant Availability Factor of 106.41%, Rampur HPS has generated ₹8,000 crores in revenue over the past decade. Beyond its economic contributions, the power station has invested ₹37 crores in Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) initiatives, benefiting project-affected areas and surrounding communities.