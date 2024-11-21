The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the date sheet for the 2025 Class 10 and Class 12 board exams. According to the schedule, both exams will commence on February 15, 2025. This year, the board has issued the date sheets 86 days ahead of the exams, marking a significant improvement in preparation timelines.

Class 10 students will begin their exams with English as the first subject, while Class 12 students will start with Entrepreneurship. The early release of the schedule, 23 days ahead of last year’s timeline, was made possible due to the timely submission of the List of Candidates (LOC) by schools, CBSE noted in its official announcement.

Practical Exam Details

The board has also shared information on the conduct of practical exams:

Class 10 Practical Exams : Scheduled to begin on January 1, 2025, and will be overseen by school teachers.

: Scheduled to begin on January 1, 2025, and will be overseen by school teachers. Class 12 Practical Exams: Starting on February 15, 2025, these will be conducted under the supervision of external examiners visiting schools.

The board has reiterated the bifurcation of marks across theory, practicals, projects, and internal assessments in its recent circular.

Streamlined Process

CBSE’s proactive approach in releasing the date sheet earlier than in previous years aims to provide students with ample time to prepare and reduce last-minute uncertainties. The timely release of practical exam guidelines further ensures that schools and students can organize their schedules effectively.

Students are advised to visit the official CBSE website for the complete date sheet and detailed instructions.