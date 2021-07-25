New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi has expressed grief over the loss of lives in an accident in Sangla valley of Kinnaur.

The Prime Minister has also announced ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh to be given to the next of kin of those who lost their lives and Rs. 50,000 to those injured.

In a PMO tweet, the Prime Minister said

Home Minister Amit Shah also condoled the tourists’ death. He extended his condolences to the beavered family and wished for speedy recoveries of the injured.

हिमाचल प्रदेश के किन्नौर में भूस्खलन से हुए हादसे में कई लोगों के निधन से अत्यंत दुखी हूँ। स्थानीय प्रशासन राहत कार्य में लगा है। इस हादसे में जिन लोगों ने अपनों को खोया है उनके प्रति अपनी संवेदनाएं व्यक्त करता हूँ व घायलों के शीघ्र ही स्वस्थ होने की प्रार्थना करता हूँ। — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 25, 2021

BJP National President and MP from Himachal Pradesh JP Nadda extended condolences to the families affected by this tragic incident.

It is extremely unfortunate to hear about the loss of lives in the landslide in Himachal Pradesh’s Kinnaur district.



My sincere condolences to the families affected in this tragic incident. — Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) July 25, 2021

Earlier today, 9 tourists died including four women when a massive boulder hit their vehicle in Gunsa village adjoining Batseri village in Sangla valley. Three persons, including two tourists and a passerby by on foot, were also injured.

The Tempo Traveler in which the tourists were travelling was moving towards Sangla from Chitkul when the boulder fell on the vehicle killing 9 persons on the spot including the driver.

The tourist between the age group of 27 years to 55 years were from Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chattisgarh, Delhi and Punjab and were said to be on a visit to Himachal Pradesh.

The landslide also damaged the bridge constructed over the river Baspa, has cut off Batseri village from the rest of the world. A house and vehicles parked along the road were also damaged.