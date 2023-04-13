Hamirpur: Himachal Pradesh Technical University (HPTU) Hamirpur has invited applications for admission in B.Tech (Direct Entry, B. Pharmacy (Allopathy), MCA, MBA, MBA (Tourism)) for the upcoming academic session. Aspirants seeking admission in the technical and engineering fields need to appear for the Himachal Pradesh Common Entrance Test (HPCET) conducted by the university. The last date to apply online for the entrance exam is April 23, 2023.

The entrance examination for the aforementioned courses is scheduled to take place on May 14, 2023, and will be conducted in two sessions. The morning session is for B.Tech, B.Pharmacy, and MCA, while the evening session is for MBA and MBA (Tourism). Academic Dean, Prof. Jaidev stated that 50% of the total seats in B.Tech (Direct Entry) programs will be filled through HPCET.

Candidates can select their preferred exam center from various districts like Chamba, Dharamshala, Palampur, Mandi, Kullu, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Una, Solan, Shimla, and Sirmaur. Additionally, an exam center will be set up in Chandigarh. Candidates can refer to the information brochure available on the university’s website to learn more about the entrance examination.

State Technical University Hamirpur is one of the premier technical institutes in Himachal Pradesh known for its state-of-the-art infrastructure, experienced faculty, and government support. The university offers a wide range of courses in the technical and engineering fields, providing students with ample opportunities to pursue their academic interests. With a high-quality education and a supportive learning environment, the university is an excellent choice for aspirants seeking top-notch education in Himachal Pradesh.