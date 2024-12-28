New Agriculture and Horticulture Diploma Courses to be Offered at ITIs in Himachal Pradesh

The Himachal Pradesh government is taking significant steps to modernize technical education in the state by introducing new courses and expanding opportunities for students. As part of its efforts to align education with the latest technological trends, the government will soon launch specialized programs in Artificial Intelligence (AI), Robotics, and Data Science in technical institutes. These courses will provide students with the skills needed to thrive in rapidly growing fields that are transforming industries globally.

In addition to these tech-focused courses, the state is also focusing on strengthening the connection between education and employment. Modern laboratories equipped with state-of-the-art technologies will be established in key technical institutes to enhance the learning experience. The government is also working to foster stronger collaboration between industries and technical colleges, ensuring that students gain practical knowledge and real-world experience. To further support students’ transition into the workforce, placement assistance programs will be introduced to connect technical education with job opportunities.

Another major initiative being introduced by the state is the launch of agriculture and horticulture diploma courses at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs). Starting from the next academic session, these one- and two-year diploma programs will offer students affordable, employment-oriented education in vital sectors such as agriculture and horticulture. The syllabus for these courses has already been prepared, and they will be available to students who have completed their 10th and 12th grades, offering an alternative to the BSc and MSc degrees currently available in these fields.

Technical Education Minister Rajesh Dharmani stated that the new trades in agriculture and horticulture will provide students with valuable skills and open doors to new career opportunities in these essential sectors. He also highlighted the integration of modern digital learning tools in technical institutes to further enhance students’ employability and skill sets.