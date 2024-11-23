Himachal Pradesh witnessed a significant change in weather on Saturday as high-altitude areas, including the Atal Tunnel Rohtang and Lahaul Valley, received the season’s first snowfall. The afternoon snowfall covered peaks such as the CB Range, Koksar Rohtang Pass, Kunjum Pass, and Baralacha in a pristine white blanket. Residential areas of Lahaul Valley and Gulaba also recorded light snowfall, marking the onset of winter.

The Lahaul-Spiti Police have issued advisories urging caution amid snowfall around the Atal Tunnel and surrounding areas. SP Mayank Chaudhary emphasized avoiding unnecessary travel in snow-affected zones and advised equipping vehicles with snow chains and winter tires for essential journeys. “Road conditions may become slippery due to freezing snow,” he said, recommending travellers carry warm clothing, food, water, and first aid kits. People are also advised to check weather updates and inform their families of travel plans in advance.

बर्फबारी में आपकी सेवा और सुरक्षा के लिए जिला पुलिस सदैव तत्पर है। हमारी टीम हर परिस्थिति में आपके साथ है, सुरक्षित यात्रा सुनिश्चित करने के लिए। आपकी सुरक्षा हमारी प्राथमिकता है। सुरक्षित यात्रा के लिए दिशा-निर्देशों का पालन करें।

– मयंक चौधरी (भा पु से)

The snowfall has brought cheer to local farmers and apple growers, who view the weather shift as a positive sign of good snowfall ahead. Tourism entrepreneurs are optimistic about the prospects of increased winter tourism in the region. However, the cold wave has tightened its grip on the valley, with temperatures dropping further.

Chamba district also experienced weather changes, with snowfall recorded in the tribal Pangi region. Upper peaks received four to five centimeters of snow, and cold conditions intensified across lower areas following overcast skies.

The Meteorological department has predicted more snowfall in the coming days across high-altitude areas of Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Kullu, and Lahaul-Spiti districts. Minimum temperatures have already dropped below freezing in four locations, while fog was observed in Bilaspur.

Despite the chill, Shimla enjoyed sunny weather on Saturday. The forecast suggests no significant temperature fluctuations for the next three days, but a slight dip of around two degrees Celsius is expected later in the week. A yellow alert has been issued for dense fog in Bilaspur and Sundernagar during the morning and evening hours.

The fresh snowfall has brought hopes for a robust winter season while also necessitating safety precautions for travelers and residents alike.