“What does Indian history mean to you?” Dr. Kiran Seth questioned the students at the Jaypee University of Information Technology (JUIT), sparking a deep discussion on the significance of Indian classical music. Dr. Seth, the Founder of Spic Macay and Professor Emeritus at IIT Delhi, explained that Indian classical music is not just a form of entertainment but a crucial element of India’s cultural heritage. He highlighted its ability to enhance mental focus, reduce stress, and promote overall well-being, underscoring the importance of preserving this art form as a connection to India’s rich cultural roots.

During the session, Dr. Seth demonstrated yoga postures, linking them to improved posture, stress relief, and a balanced life. He emphasized that relaxation and mindfulness are essential for enhancing concentration and productivity, particularly in today’s demanding environment.

Dr. Seth also showcased Indian classical dance forms through videos, illustrating how these art forms reflect cultural heritage while fostering personal growth and expression. He reinforced Spic Macay’s mission to preserve traditional Indian culture, which he believes is increasingly vital in the fast-paced modern world.

In addition to discussing cultural preservation, Dr. Seth advised students to develop contemporary skills like big data and machine learning. He drew parallels between these modern competencies and the traditional Gurukul system, which focused on concentration and discipline. Dr. Seth introduced techniques such as Raag Bhairav and specific breathing exercises to aid in improving mental clarity and focus.

Dr. Seth’s session tried to inspire attendees to balance cultural heritage with modern skill development. His emphasis on mindfulness and cultural awareness provided valuable insights into maintaining equilibrium in a rapidly evolving world.