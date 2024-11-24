Rarik, a remote village in Lahaul and Spiti district, has been connected to high-speed 4G broadband services, marking a major step in bridging the digital divide in Himachal Pradesh. The milestone was achieved through a collaboration between the Himachal Pradesh government and Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), using Very Small Aperture Terminal (VSAT) technology to overcome the region’s extreme climate and rugged terrain challenges.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu praised the initiative as a vital component of the government’s commitment to modernizing infrastructure in tribal and hard-to-reach areas. He noted that the state is leading the country in facilitating the 4G Saturation Project by granting 100% approvals for land transfers needed to establish 4G towers.

“Clearances for 366 forest sites and 46 government sites have been processed efficiently, covering 658 locations across Himachal Pradesh. Currently, 294 towers are operational, with work underway on 37 additional towers,” the Chief Minister said.

The rollout of 4G services in Rarik is expected to significantly improve residents’ access to education, healthcare, and government services while also providing opportunities for economic growth. The initiative is part of a broader government effort to uplift tribal regions through technological advancements.

Highlighting the administration’s commitment, the Chief Minister pointed out that Himachal Pradesh celebrated its first Himachal Day in Kaza, Spiti Valley, in April 2023. “Our government is dedicated to ensuring that no region is left behind in the development journey,” he added.