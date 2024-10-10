Shoolini University has entered into a strategic partnership with Franklin University, Columbus, through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to introduce a 2+2 academic programme. This initiative, aimed at promoting global academic collaboration, will allow students to complete the first two years of their degree at Shoolini University, followed by two years at Franklin University, leading to a joint degree.

The agreement was formalised during a visit by Dr. Godfrey Mendes, Senior Vice President for Global Programmes and Strategic Initiatives, and Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs at Franklin University. The MoU is expected to broaden educational opportunities for students at both institutions and provide them with a global perspective.

Dr. Mendes engaged in discussions with Shoolini University’s Chancellor, Prof. P.K. Khosla, Vice Chancellor, Prof. Atul Khosla, and other key university leaders. Both institutions expressed optimism about the collaboration, highlighting its potential to enhance academic experiences and foster stronger international partnerships.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Atul Khosla remarked on the significance of this collaboration, stating, “We are excited to partner with Franklin University, a prestigious institution known for its innovative approach to education. This MoU marks an exciting step forward in our mission to provide global learning experiences to our students. The 2+2 programme will offer our students the opportunity to gain exposure to international standards of education, equipping them with skills that are critical in today’s interconnected world.”

The 2+2 programme is designed to provide students with a unique chance to experience different educational environments, preparing them for a more interconnected and globalised future.