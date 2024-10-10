Police Crack Down on Drunk Driving Across Himachal, Over 84,000 Vehicles Checked; Issues 1848 Challans

Shimla – In a major statewide crackdown against drunk driving, the Himachal Pradesh Police has recommended the cancellation of 685 driving licenses as part of its efforts to curb road accidents and promote safer driving. The campaign, which ran from September 24 to October 8, saw strict enforcement and public awareness measures across the state.

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Traffic, Tourist, and Railway Police, Gurdev Chand Sharma, reported that a total of 84,785 vehicles were checked for drunk driving during the drive. As a result, the police issued 1848 challans, a significant rise compared to the average of 390 challans issued fortnightly before the campaign began. Additionally, 478 individuals were arrested for drunk driving, a sharp increase from just 51 arrests recorded in earlier campaigns.

The initiative, led by Director General of Police (DGP) Dr. Atul Verma, IPS, aimed at reducing drunk driving incidents and promoting a culture of responsible driving throughout the state. The campaign not only enforced stricter penalties but also emphasized the importance of road safety through public awareness.

The police’s recommendation to cancel 685 licenses during this drive marks a sharp increase from the average of 106 suspensions seen before the campaign. Authorities hope these strict measures will deter drunk driving and ensure safer roads for both locals and tourists in Himachal Pradesh.

The police have committed to continuing their efforts in making the state’s roads safer, with plans for similar enforcement drives in the future.