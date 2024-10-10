Kullu – Security preparations for the International Kullu Dussehra festival have been significantly enhanced, with over 100 CCTV cameras installed to monitor Dhalpur ground and surrounding areas. This year’s security measures also include the deployment of a Bomb squad, ensuring the safety of festival-goers during the week-long celebrations.

During a press conference on Thursday, SP Dr. Karthikeyan Gokul Chandran stated that the police will maintain constant surveillance throughout the event. CCTV cameras will cover key areas, including the NH stretch from Manali to Bajaura, enabling real-time monitoring of all activities.

In addition to CCTV coverage, the authorities have bolstered the response capabilities with 3 Quick Response Teams (QRTs) and 3 rescue and relief teams. These teams will be stationed at strategic points to handle emergencies swiftly. “We are leaving no stone unturned in ensuring the security of the festival,” SP Karthikeyan emphasized.

A detailed rehearsal of security protocols will take place on October 12, with the police force operating across 13 sectors. This marks an increase from last year’s 12 sectors, a change made to accommodate the cultural parade. Each sector will be supervised by a gazetted officer, who will oversee the police personnel assigned to that area.

The CCTV cameras will focus on locations previously identified as hotspots for incidents such as pickpocketing and small fights, aiming to prevent such occurrences this year. To further tighten security, blockades have been set up at 5 critical points and multiple checkpoints are being established around the festival grounds.

In total, 1,380 police and home guard personnel will be on duty, along with 80 additional district police officers and 151 women police officers. The security personnel will operate in 3 shifts, ensuring round-the-clock vigilance.

The International Kullu Dussehra festival, celebrated with immense cultural pride and religious significance, is expected to attract lakhs of visitors. With these enhanced security measures in place, authorities are confident of maintaining a safe and secure environment for everyone attending the event.