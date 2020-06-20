Solan: Making major breakthrough in a Fake Degree Scam, Manav Bharti University Chairman Rajkumar Rana was arrested after his anticipatory bail plea was rejected by the High Court.

Rana was detained from the court premises soon after the rejection of his bail plea.

A case was registered against the university management on March 3 under Sections 420,467,468 and 471 of the IPC for cheating and forgery. Following which the University was raided and over a thousand fake degrees, blank mark sheets and many other documents were found and seized. Police had also found unchecked answer-sheets of individuals already issued degrees by the university. On one issued degree carried a note that read: “Rs 35,000 received as first-year fee through RTGS on December 29,2016 of the total 1.25 lakh.” In another case, a BCA degree had been awarded to a person whose answer-sheets were unchecked.

Rana’s arrest was delayed due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus Pandemic and inter-state movement being restricted. He had, however, applied for an anticipatory bail before the High Court earlier this month, which was rejected.

Earlier, police had booked Assistant Registrar of Manav Bharti University from Mohali in March.

Fake Degree Scam

A Fake Degree Scam has come to fore after an anonymous letter to UGC, which alleged involvement of 13 Private Universities. The letter alleged involvement of two private universities from the Himachal as well. As per an anonymous letter to UGC, over 18 Lakh Fake Degrees were allotted by the 13 private universities and around 4,50,000 fake degrees were allotted by Solan based Manav Bharti University.