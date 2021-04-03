Shimla: Despite the state government orders to close all educational institutions in the state till April 15, board examinations of class X and XII will be conducted from April 13, as per its schedule.

Director, Directorate of Higher Education Dr Amarjeet Sharma said that the examinations will be conducted by strictly following the Standard Operating Procedures (SOP). He assured the parents that exams will be conducted safely and they should not be worried.

He said that the board had successfully conducted examinations last year amid the pandemic and also conducted pre-boards examinations and this time also exams will be conducted safety and successfully, he further added.

“There will be no compromise with safety and security of the students. We strictly follow all the guidelines issued by the state government, so parents should not be worried about sending their children to schools” said Sharma.

Earlier, state government had ordered to close educational institutions till April 5 due to the sudden surge in COVID-19 cases over the past few days. Now, state government has ordered has ordered that educational institutions schools, colleges, universities, institutions will remain closed upto April 15. This decision has been taken as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of coronavirus.