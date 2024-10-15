Shimla’s Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) has reported four new cases of scrub typhus, signalling the return of the seasonal disease. One patient is from New Shimla, while the others are from nearby areas. Three women and one man have been admitted to the hospital’s male and female wards. As the cases reemerge, concerns rise over public health as scrub typhus, often linked to grass-cutting activities, poses a recurring threat in the region.

Hundreds of patients frequent IGMC’s OPD daily, with over 100 visiting the medicine department on Monday alone. Many of these patients, hailing from Kumarsain, Kotkhai, Jubbal, Karsog, and Solan, displayed symptoms such as fever and chills. However, most received preliminary treatment and were sent home after negative test results.

Growing Scrub Typhus Cases in Shimla

According to Dr. Ushendra Sharma, Assistant Professor of Medicine at IGMC, scrub typhus is caused by the bite of mites found in grass. As grass-cutting activities have resumed, the number of cases has surged. Symptoms of the disease typically surface a few days after exposure. Dr. Sharma warns that individuals with existing kidney conditions or breathing difficulties should be particularly cautious, as neglecting early symptoms like stomach aches and loss of appetite could lead to severe complications.

To date, 52 cases of scrub typhus have been reported at IGMC this year, with 580 samples tested in the hospital’s lab. Unfortunately, two patients—a 59-year-old from Mandi and a 91-year-old from Panthaghati, Shimla—have succumbed to the illness.

Understanding Scrub Typhus and Its Symptoms

Scrub typhus is an infectious disease caused by Orientia tsutsugamushi, transmitted through bites from chigger mites typically found in grassy or scrubby areas. The disease is prevalent in rural areas and often spikes during agricultural activities like grass cutting, especially in hilly regions like Shimla.

Common symptoms of scrub typhus include:

High fever ranging between 104°F to 105°F

Severe joint pain and body aches

Chills and shivering

Swollen lymph nodes, particularly under the neck, arms, and hips

Preventive Measures Against Scrub Typhus

Given the recurring threat of scrub typhus, preventive actions are crucial for residents, particularly those living near grassy areas. Dr. Sharma recommends the following steps to prevent the spread of the disease:

Personal hygiene: Maintaining body cleanliness can prevent mite bites. Wash hands, feet, and exposed areas after being outdoors, particularly after visiting grassy areas.

Maintaining body cleanliness can prevent mite bites. Wash hands, feet, and exposed areas after being outdoors, particularly after visiting grassy areas. Environmental cleanliness: Regularly clear grass, weeds, and underbrush around homes. Keeping the surrounding environment clean and free of overgrowth helps eliminate mite habitats.

Regularly clear grass, weeds, and underbrush around homes. Keeping the surrounding environment clean and free of overgrowth helps eliminate mite habitats. Insect repellent use: Apply insect repellents, especially those containing DEET, to exposed skin when outdoors. This can help prevent mite bites.

Apply insect repellents, especially those containing DEET, to exposed skin when outdoors. This can help prevent mite bites. Wear protective clothing: Long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks should be worn when working in grassy areas to minimize skin exposure.

Long-sleeved shirts, long pants, and socks should be worn when working in grassy areas to minimize skin exposure. Insecticide spraying: Regularly spray insecticides around homes and in grassy areas to reduce the number of mites.

Regularly spray insecticides around homes and in grassy areas to reduce the number of mites. Monitor pets: Pets can carry mites into homes. Keeping pets clean and regularly checking them for signs of mite bites can reduce the risk of transmission.

With the rising number of scrub typhus cases in Shimla, residents must stay vigilant and adopt preventive measures to reduce the risk of contracting this serious disease. Public awareness campaigns and individual efforts to maintain hygiene and environmental cleanliness are essential in controlling the spread. Early diagnosis and treatment remain key, especially for vulnerable populations like the elderly and those with pre-existing conditions.