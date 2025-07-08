State Government enhances technician course seats at IGMC Shimla and Tanda Medical College amid acute staff shortage

Shimla: In a significant move to strengthen the healthcare system, the Himachal Pradesh government has increased the number of seats in key paramedical technician courses after a long gap of nearly 23 years. The decision, taken under the leadership of Chief Minister Thakur Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, aims to address the acute shortage of trained technical staff in government hospitals and improve the delivery of quality healthcare services.

According to a government spokesperson, the decision will ensure that youth in the state receive modern training in medical lab technology, radiology, anaesthesia, and OT techniques within Himachal itself, reducing the need to travel outside the state for such education.

At Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla, the seat capacity for the following courses has been raised from 10 to 50 each:

B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technique

B.Sc. Radio and Imaging Technology

B.Sc. Anaesthesia and Operation Theatre Technique

Similarly, at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College, Tanda (Kangra), the seat intake for the following courses has been increased from 18 to 50 each:

B.Sc. Medical Laboratory Technique

B.Sc. Radiology and Imaging

B.Sc. Anaesthesia and OT Technique

The government said the move is critical, as the installation of modern medical equipment in hospitals often remains underutilized due to lack of trained manpower. By enhancing the intake capacity of these training programs, the state hopes to produce more skilled technicians to operate and maintain such equipment efficiently.

The spokesperson added that the government is also actively creating and filling up posts in the health sector while expanding nursing and paramedical training opportunities. The initiative is expected to improve access to specialized care in remote and underserved areas.

“This step will not only meet the state’s internal demand for technical healthcare staff but also open up employment avenues for trained youth across India. The Chief Minister envisions transforming the healthcare system of Himachal Pradesh by making services comparable to premier institutions like AIIMS Delhi,” the spokesperson said.

The enhancement of seats is part of the government’s broader commitment to build a self-reliant healthcare infrastructure and reduce dependence on external institutions for training and human resources.