An incident of a doctor assaulting a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, has triggered outrage after a video of the assault went viral on social media. The video shows a doctor mercilessly punching a patient during treatment in the respiratory department of the hospital.

The incident took place around 12 noon when the patient, a resident of Mashot village in Kupvi area of Shimla district, had undergone a bronchoscopy test at IGMC. According to the patient, he was asked to rest on a bed after the procedure, but soon started experiencing difficulty in breathing.

Patient alleged that Resident Doctor Dr Raghav Narola arrived and questioned him about the test. He claimed that the doctor spoke rudely, and when he objected to the tone, the doctor assaulted him and punched him in the face. In the video, which was reportedly recorded by the patient’s attendants, another doctor can also be seen holding the legs of the patient while he lay on the bed.

ये IGMC हॉस्पिटल, शिमला के डॉक्टर साहब हैं और आज इन्होंने तय कर लिया है कि मरीज का इलाज करके ही छोड़ेंगे!! pic.twitter.com/sKwZZoG02N — Ankit Kumar Avasthi (@kaankit) December 22, 2025

Following the incident, the patient’s family members and attendants gathered in the hospital premises and raised slogans against the doctor. They demanded his dismissal and sought an apology. The family said Arjun had come to IGMC for treatment and not to be subjected to violence. The patient also stated that he would file a police complaint in the matter.

As the video spread rapidly, more family members reached the hospital, intensifying the protest. Hospital authorities intervened, and the senior medical superintendent took the agitating family members to the office of the IGMC principal. A meeting was held behind closed doors with the administration to discuss the incident.

The IGMC hospital management has launched an inquiry into the matter and constituted a committee to investigate the incident. Dr Malay Sarkar, Head of the Pulmonary Department, has been appointed chairman of the committee and has been directed to submit a preliminary report by this evening.

Hospital Medical Superintendent Dr Rahul Rao said that Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has taken cognisance of the viral video and has directed that appropriate action be taken based on the findings of the inquiry. The hospital administration said it is awaiting the committee’s report before taking further steps.

Reacting to the incident, former Chief Minister Jairam Thakur termed the assault on a patient at IGMC Shimla as very unfortunate and said such incidents tarnish the image of the healthcare system.