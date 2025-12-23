Shimla: The Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, has intervened in the growing controversy after a video showing a doctor assaulting a patient at Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC), Shimla, went viral on social media. The disturbing footage has sparked public outrage and raised serious questions about professional conduct in medical institutions.

The incident occurred on December 22, around noon in the respiratory department, where a patient from Mashot village in the Kupvi area of Shimla district had gone through a bronchoscopy test. According to the patient, after the procedure, he was asked to rest on a bed, but soon began experiencing difficulty in breathing. What followed was an exchange that escalated into the doctor repeatedly punching the patient, a moment captured in the video that has now circulated widely online.

Responding to the viral video, Chief Minister Sukhu held a detailed meeting with senior officers of the Health Department, IGMC Shimla, and the Directorate of Medical Education. Various issues related to medical education in the State were also discussed alongside the specific incident. The Chief Minister sought comprehensive information from officials on all facts connected with the case.

Sukhu directed that the inquiry into the IGMC incident be completed by December 24 and stressed that necessary action should be taken at the earliest. He emphasised that professional behaviour in every institution must remain polite and calm, as it not only reflects an individual’s character but also shapes the image of the institution.

Amid the controversy, the Doctors’ Association has expressed support for the accused doctor, claiming that the scuffle was initiated by the patient. However, the viral video has intensified public scrutiny and raised demands for accountability and transparency in the ongoing inquiry.

Officials from the Health Department have assured that a thorough investigation is underway and that action will follow based on the inquiry’s findings. The case has brought renewed focus to patient care standards and professional conduct within government medical facilities.