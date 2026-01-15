The Himachal Pradesh government has invited private operators to run buses on 390 routes surrendered by the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC), offering substantial financial support under the Rajiv Gandhi Self-Employment Startup Scheme. The move aims to strengthen rural transport connectivity, create jobs, and ensure uninterrupted services on routes previously served by the state-run corporation.

Under the new initiative, permanent residents of Himachal Pradesh who are interested in operating stage carriage buses with 18 to 42 seats can apply for subsidies. The government will offer a transport subsidy of up to 30 per cent to qualified applicants for purchasing buses, providing a significant boost to self-employment opportunities.

Applications for the scheme will be accepted online on the Transport Department’s website from January 19 to February 8. Priority will be given to applicants opting for 42-seater buses, followed by those choosing 38-seater buses and then smaller-capacity vehicles. Officials said this prioritisation is designed to maximise passenger capacity and improve service efficiency on demanding routes.

The surrendered routes are mainly in rural and remote areas where maintaining public transport has been challenging. The government believes that private participation, backed by subsidies, will ensure that these communities continue to receive reliable bus services without any disruption.

Until the new private buses are fully operational and route permits are granted, HRTC buses will continue to run on all 390 routes. This interim arrangement is intended to prevent any inconvenience to commuters during the transition period.

Officials said the scheme is expected to generate employment for local youth and help many become self-reliant while addressing the long-standing issue of transport connectivity in remote regions. “This initiative will not only provide financial assistance to aspiring bus operators but also strengthen the overall transportation network in the state,” a senior transport official said.

By opening these routes to private operators and offering attractive subsidies, the government aims to ensure that public transport services remain robust and accessible, even as the state-owned corporation reduces its operational footprint.