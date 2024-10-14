Shimla: In a major step towards enhancing disaster preparedness, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu announced the establishment of a new State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) training institute in Palampur. The announcement was made during the International Disaster Reduction Day event, ‘Samarth-2024’, held in Shimla. The Chief Minister stressed the importance of adapting to the increasing frequency of disasters due to climate change and emphasized that preparedness and awareness are the keys to minimizing the loss of life and property.

Speaking at the event, Sukhu highlighted that the state government is taking significant steps to bolster disaster management efforts. “We must learn to live with disasters,” the Chief Minister said, urging the people to stay vigilant and prepared for future challenges. He revealed that a Rs 800 crore project, in collaboration with the French agency AFD, is being implemented to strengthen the state’s infrastructure. Additionally, Rs 500 crore is being allocated from the state’s mitigation fund.

The new SDRF training institute in Palampur will be a crucial part of the state’s strategy to improve disaster response capabilities, ensuring that rescue operations are swift and effective during emergencies. Sukhu also announced the launch of a State Disaster Mitigation Fund portal and an Earthquake Retrofitting Program for critical buildings, which will be implemented with technical expertise from CBRI Roorkee, NITTTR Chandigarh, and NIT Hamirpur.

Recalling Himachal Pradesh’s history of disasters, including the devastating 1905 Kangra earthquake, Sukhu mentioned that the state had faced severe destruction last year during the monsoon season, with over 500 lives lost and damages amounting to Rs 10,000 crore. Despite receiving no financial aid from the central government, the state successfully rehabilitated 23,000 affected families and launched a Rs 4,500 crore disaster relief package.

Sukhu also spoke out against political interference in disaster relief efforts, criticizing delays in receiving the Rs 10,000 crore needed for the Post-Disaster Needs Assessment (PDNA). He urged that politics should not hinder relief operations and emphasized the importance of full support for those affected by disasters.

The Chief Minister reiterated his commitment to making Himachal Pradesh a Green Energy State by March 31, 2026, and called for collective efforts to maintain the state’s clean and green image.

During the event, the Himachal Pradesh State Disaster Management Authority (HPSDMA) signed an MoU with CBRI Roorkee to enhance the skills of engineers, architects, and builders in the state. A Training and Demonstration Unit (TDU) will be established at Rait in Kangra district to promote disaster-resilient infrastructure.

Sukhu also released two publications, Kavach-1 and Kavach-2, authored by scientists from CBRI Roorkee, and honored individuals for their outstanding work during this year’s cloudburst incidents. Kangra and Chamba districts were awarded for their performance in disaster preparedness, further cementing the state’s commitment to building resilience against natural disasters.