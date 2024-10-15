Himachal Pradesh is experiencing a sharp drop in temperatures as a cold wave grips the state, affecting both hill stations and plains. Despite clear skies and sunny weather, the maximum temperature on Monday dropped by three degrees Celsius compared to previous days, marking the onset of colder conditions.

In the state capital, Shimla, sunny weather was accompanied by a noticeable chill, especially during the early morning and evening hours. The high-altitude regions are feeling the brunt of the cold wave, with Kukumseri recording a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees Celsius and Keylong at 3 degrees Celsius on Sunday night. The cold weather has also settled in across other mountainous regions, with Kalpa at 5.4°C and Manali at 7.9°C.

The plains are not exempt from the drop in temperature, though they have remained relatively warmer. Una, which recorded the state’s highest maximum temperature of 33.2°C on Monday, saw a decline from the previous week’s highs of 35–36°C. Nahan, Palampur, and Dharamsala also reported lower-than-usual temperatures, with minimum temperatures ranging from 11.2°C in Palampur to 17.8°C in Nahan.

Himachal Pradesh has seen a significant 95% reduction in rainfall between October 1 and 14, contributing to the colder conditions. The state meteorological department forecasts clear weather to continue until October 20, though residents are already feeling the impact of the temperature dip as winter begins to make its presence felt.

With temperatures expected to remain low, residents are preparing for even colder days ahead, particularly in high-altitude regions. The sudden shift in weather patterns serves as a reminder of the changing seasons, with the cold wave already making a noticeable mark across the state.