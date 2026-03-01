Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has taken another step towards strengthening its healthcare system with the installation of a state-of-the-art 3 Tesla MRI machine at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), Shimla.

MLA Harish Janartha said IGMC had been functioning with an outdated MRI machine for nearly two decades despite rapid advancements in medical technology. The new 3 Tesla MRI machine will significantly improve diagnostic precision. With its superior imaging capability, doctors will be able to detect complex and subtle medical conditions with greater accuracy, leading to better treatment outcomes.

He said that similar advanced technology is being used at All India Institute of Medical Sciences, and now patients in Himachal Pradesh will not have to travel outside the state for specialised diagnostic services. This will save both time and money while ensuring timely medical intervention.

Janartha also thanked the Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for strengthening diagnostic facilities at IGMC Shimla and Chamiyana Hospital under a Rs 95 crore procurement plan for five MRI units across the state. He said high-resolution MRI machines have been installed as part of this initiative.

In addition, advanced ultrasound imaging machines have been provided under a Rs 14 crore allocation, while Rs 14 crore has been spent on ceiling-suspended digital radiography (DR) X-ray machines. Eight Imaging Archive and Retrieval Technology systems worth Rs 40 crore are being installed across seven medical colleges and at Kamla Nehru Hospital in Shimla. He said these investments will enhance early and accurate diagnosis and ensure timely treatment for patients.

The MLA appreciated the establishment of an L-1 Trauma Centre at IGMC Shimla for Rs 30.90 crore, stating that it will significantly strengthen emergency medical services in different regions of the state.

He further said that the state government has taken several steps to enhance healthcare infrastructure at IGMC. The remuneration of essential technical staff such as radiographers and X-ray technicians has been increased. The government has approved the recruitment of 200 medical officers, 38 assistant professors in various super-specialty departments, and 400 staff nurses as job trainees to improve efficiency in medical colleges and hospitals across Himachal Pradesh.

Janartha described the expansion of super-specialty services at the Atal Institute of Medical Super Specialities as commendable. He said infrastructure for bone marrow transplant and smart laboratories has been developed. The introduction of robotic surgery facilities, a first in Himachal Pradesh, is a landmark achievement. Robotic surgery services have already started at the Atal Institute in Chamiyana and at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College. He added that robotic surgery services will soon begin at IGMC Shimla as well.

He also said the government has initiated the upgradation of Primary Health Centres (PHCs) to Community Health Centres (CHCs) in Shimla district with the required specialist staff. This step will ensure that patients receive quality treatment closer to their homes.