Shimla: In a sharp criticism of the state government, the BJP has strongly opposed the recent decision to hike food prices for patients and their attendants at Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC), describing it as an insensitive and anti-poor move.

BJP Chief Spokesperson Rakesh Jamwal launched a scathing attack on the Sukhu government, stating that government hospitals are meant to serve humanity and not function as centers for profiteering. He accused the Congress dispensation of putting “humanity on contract” by systematically burdening patients through various measures.

Jamwal said the Sukhu government first weakened the Himcare scheme, then increased the cost of medical tests and diagnostics, and has now made patients’ meals more expensive. He remarked that burdening those already fighting for their lives with inflation reflects the government’s inhumane approach.

The BJP leader asserted that government hospitals like IGMC are the last ray of hope for the poor, middle class, and patients coming from remote areas of the state. He pointed out that families reaching IGMC are often financially exhausted due to costs of medicines, tests, travel, and accommodation. In such circumstances, hiking meal prices is extremely cruel, he added.

Rakesh Jamwal further alleged that while the government is spending crores on ministers and political showmanship, it is making even two meals unaffordable for poor patients. He demanded the immediate rollback of the increased food prices and called for special relief measures for economically weaker patients.

The BJP spokesperson warned that his party will continue to strongly raise its voice against such anti-people decisions of the Congress government.