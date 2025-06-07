Shimla – Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi visited Indira Gandhi Medical College and Hospital (IGMC) in Shimla on Saturday after she experienced minor health discomfort during her private stay in the hill town. Doctors conducted a routine medical check-up, and she was later discharged in stable condition.

Sonia Gandhi is currently staying at her residence in Chharabra, on the outskirts of Shimla, where she had arrived for a brief holiday. According to hospital sources, she was brought to IGMC as a precautionary measure after she felt unwell.

A spokesperson from IGMC confirmed that her visit was part of routine preventive and diagnostic care. “Sonia Gandhi underwent a few standard medical tests under the supervision of senior specialists. She was declared medically fit and has returned to her residence,” the spokesperson said.

Officials clarified that there was no serious health issue, and her condition remains stable. Congress sources have also confirmed that this was a personal visit, and no political meetings were scheduled during her stay in Shimla.

Security was discreetly tightened around IGMC during her visit, though officials ensured minimal disruption to hospital operations. Sonia Gandhi is expected to continue her stay in Shimla for the next few days.