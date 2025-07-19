In a move to revolutionise healthcare delivery in Himachal Pradesh, the state government will soon begin the recruitment of specialist robotic surgeons. This initiative, announced by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu during a review meeting of the Health Department on Friday evening, aims to introduce advanced robotic surgery in government hospitals and bring healthcare services in the state on par with national medical institutions like AIIMS.

A proposal for the recruitment rules of robotic surgery specialists will soon be tabled before the State Cabinet for approval. These surgeons will not only perform high-precision surgeries using robotic systems but will also train other doctors across Himachal Pradesh, helping to create a skilled and technology-driven healthcare workforce.

“The state government is committed to delivering quality healthcare through public health institutions. We are installing modern medical technologies in government medical colleges and other health facilities to ensure people receive the best treatment closer to home,” said Chief Minister Sukhu.

A key part of this healthcare transformation is the Atal Institute of Medical Super-Speciality at Chamiyana, which is being developed to offer medical services at the level of AIIMS, Delhi. Robotic surgery services will soon be launched at this facility, making it a hub for high-end medical treatment in the state.

In addition, a robotic surgical system will also be installed at Dr. Rajendra Prasad Government Medical College in Tanda, further expanding access to specialised surgical care in the region.