Bilaspur: BJP National President Jagat Prakash Nadda criticised the Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh, accusing it of pushing the state towards economic instability and rampant corruption. Speaking at a public gathering in Bilaspur, Nadda warned that the state’s financial health is on the verge of collapse, with the Congress government unable to manage its affairs without substantial support from the Centre.

Nadda claimed that the state government is entirely dependent on the central government for its day-to-day functioning. “If the central government does not help, the state government will not last a single day,” Nadda said, adding that the Centre provides a ₹500 crore revenue deficit grant and an additional ₹800 crore every month to keep the state afloat. He criticized the Congress government for failing to manage its finances and accused Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu of adopting a double-faced approach by complaining about the lack of central support during elections while expressing gratitude to the Centre in Delhi.

Nadda’s remarks also targeted the Sukhu government’s controversial taxation policies, particularly the newly imposed ₹25 tax on toilets. He stated that the decision to tax basic amenities like toilets reflects the government’s failure to manage public funds. “This government is taxing almost everything, and now even toilets are not spared. This decision is being criticized nationwide,” Nadda said.

Accusing the Congress government of being “100% corrupt,” Nadda said the administration has lost both its integrity and wisdom. He argued that corruption is rampant at all levels and that the people of Himachal Pradesh are being harassed by the state’s policies. Nadda linked the Congress party’s rule to the flourishing of the drug trade in the state, claiming that drug trafficking has increased under their leadership, particularly affecting Himachal, Punjab, and Haryana. He alleged that a Congress leader was involved in a drug case worth ₹5,600 crore and warned that the drug menace would worsen if Congress continued to hold power.

In his address, Nadda emphasized India’s economic rise on the global stage under Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s leadership, contrasting it with what he described as the economic failures of other countries. He stated that India has risen from the 11th to the 5th largest economy and is on track to become the 3rd largest economy within the next three years. He compared India’s growth rate of 6.8% to countries like the U.S., Japan, and Australia, which have much lower growth rates.

Nadda highlighted several initiatives by the Modi government that have aimed to uplift the underprivileged, including the provision of ₹5 lakh health guarantees for citizens above 70 years of age and the construction of 93,000 houses in Himachal under the Awas Yojana. He accused the Congress of making empty promises during elections, stating that once in power, they fail to deliver on their commitments. He also criticized the Sukhu government for not effectively utilizing the ₹1,190 crore provided by the Centre for Disaster Management and Infrastructure Development.