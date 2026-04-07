Administrative Secretaries directed not to send any proposals; existing extended tenures to end as scheduled

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a complete ban on granting service extensions, reappointments, or re-employment to officers and employees, issuing strict directions to all departments to ensure immediate compliance.

The Department of Personnel on Tuesday circulated the “most urgent” order to all Administrative Secretaries, making it clear that no proposal related to extension of service or re-engagement of retired personnel will be entertained at any level. Departments have been specifically instructed not to forward any such cases going forward.

The decision comes into effect immediately, signalling a firm administrative shift in policies. The government has emphasised that even if any proposal arises, it will not be considered under any circumstances.

Officials said the move is aimed at enforcing discipline in administrative functioning and ensuring opportunities for fresh recruitment, at a time when concerns over unemployment and limited government jobs continue to be raised across the state.

The order, however, clarifies that officers and employees who are already serving under extension, reappointment, or re-employment arrangements will continue only until the completion of their current tenure. After that, they will be treated as retired, with no further continuation allowed.

Departments have been directed to strictly follow the orders, leaving little scope for exceptions. The development is expected to impact several ongoing administrative arrangements where extensions had become a routine practice in the past.