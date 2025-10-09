Shimla — The Himachal Pradesh government has announced a major hike in wages and honorarium for various categories of employees and representatives, benefitting thousands of workers across the state. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu said the decision aims to provide financial relief to low-paid employees and strengthen grassroots governance.

The Chief Minister announced that 21,115 Mid-Day Meal Workers will now receive ₹5,000 per month following an increase of ₹500. Similarly, 877 SMC C&V teachers will get ₹16,009, 833 SMC Lecturers and DPEs will draw ₹19,378, 491 SMC TGTs will also receive ₹19,378, and 62 SMC JBTs will get ₹13,762 per month. The honorarium of 31 water carriers has been raised to ₹5,500 per month.

The daily wages of daily wagers and part-time workers have been raised by ₹25, bringing them to ₹425 per day. The honorarium of stitching instructors and 1,399 Panchayat Chowkidars has been increased by ₹500, taking the latter’s monthly amount to ₹8,500. Similarly, 970 Rajasva Chowkidars will now receive ₹6,300, and 3,304 Lambardars will get ₹4,500 after a ₹300 rise.

The government has also enhanced the honorarium for representatives of Panchayati Raj Institutions and Urban Local Bodies. The Zila Parishad Chairperson will now receive ₹25,000 per month and the Vice Chairperson ₹19,000, both up by ₹1,000. Zila Parishad Members will draw ₹8,300 after a ₹500 increase. The Panchayat Samiti Chairperson will now get ₹12,000 and the Vice Chairperson ₹9,000, each up by ₹600.

Further, the Members of Panchayat Samiti will now receive ₹7,500 per month, marking a rise of ₹3,000. The Gram Panchayat Pradhan will get ₹7,500, the Up-Pradhan ₹5,100, and Gram Panchayat Members ₹2,100 per month, following respective hikes of ₹300, ₹300, and ₹600.

In urban bodies, the Mayor of the Municipal Corporation will now receive ₹25,000 and the Deputy Mayor ₹19,000, both up by ₹1,000. The Councillors will get ₹9,400. The Municipal Council Chairperson will now receive ₹10,800 and the Vice Chairperson ₹8,900, while Councillors will get ₹4,500 per month after a ₹500 increase. Similarly, Nagar Panchayat Pradhan will draw ₹9,000, the Up-Pradhan ₹7,000, and Members ₹4,500, reflecting hikes of ₹600, ₹400, and ₹300, respectively.

The honorarium of Special Police Officers (SPOs) has been raised by ₹300, while outsourced employees will now get ₹12,750, and IT teachers will receive an additional ₹500 per month.