New Delhi – Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has categorically denied any claims of a “toilet tax” being imposed in Himachal Pradesh, branding the allegations as baseless and politically motivated. Addressing the media in New Delhi, CM Sukhu emphasized that such claims are merely tools for the opposition, particularly the BJP, to garner political advantage as the Haryana Vidhan Sabha elections approach.

“There is no ‘toilet tax’ in Himachal Pradesh,” CM Sukhu asserted. “The BJP is either playing the religion card or raising fabricated issues like this one. It is irresponsible to politicize unfounded allegations, especially when they are so far removed from reality.”

BJP’s Strategy Under Scrutiny

Sukhu pointed out that before the 2022 Vidhan Sabha elections, the BJP government had rolled out free schemes worth Rs. 5,000 crore, which included provisions for free water. Despite these extensive measures, the electorate favoured the Congress Party, leading to the formation of the current government.

The Chief Minister highlighted the absurdity of the BJP’s strategy, noting that the free water provision extended even to five-star hotels. He criticized the opposition for attempting to stir controversy over issues that were designed for electoral gain.

Rationalizing Water Subsidies

In light of the financial implications of such free schemes, Sukhu clarified that the Congress government has rationalized water subsidies. The state has now introduced a minimal charge of Rs. 100 per connection per month for rural residents. CM Sukhu defended this decision, asserting that families capable of paying their water bills should contribute to the state’s financial health.

“Our government is committed to fair and balanced policies,” he said. “Families who can afford to pay for their water services are doing so without issues, reflecting a responsible approach to governance.”

Call for Constructive Politics

The alleged “toilet tax” has been a contentious topic in political discussions, with opposition parties leveraging the claim to criticize the Congress-led government. However, CM Sukhu’s emphatic denial aims to clarify the situation and redirect the discourse towards constructive governance.

He advised political leaders to refrain from using fabricated claims to mislead the public and focus on the real issues that impact the lives of the citizens of Himachal Pradesh. In this charged political climate, Sukhu’s remarks serve as a reminder of the importance of integrity in political discourse, particularly in the lead-up to critical elections.