Shimla: Tightening discipline in government offices, the Himachal Pradesh government has issued strict new guidelines mandating a formal dress code for employees and placing firm restrictions on their conduct on social media. The orders, issued by the Department of Personnel, warn of strict disciplinary action in case of violations.

As per the new directives, government employees must now adhere to a prescribed dress code aimed at maintaining a professional work environment. Male कर्मचारियों have been instructed to wear formal shirts and trousers, while female employees are required to come in sarees, salwar-kameez suits, or other modest formal attire. The government has clearly stated that jeans, T-shirts, casual outfits, and flashy party wear will not be allowed in offices.

Alongside workplace attire, the government has also tightened norms related to digital conduct. Employees have been strictly barred from posting personal opinions or making negative comments about government policies on any public platform. The guidelines also prohibit government staff from making political or religious statements online.

The instructions further state that sharing any official document or confidential information on social media without prior permission will be treated as a serious offense. Employees have also been advised to refrain from any posts that could damage the image of the government or the institution they represent.

These directions have been issued under the provisions of the Central Civil Services (Conduct) Rules, 1964. The Department of Personnel has directed all administrative secretaries, heads of departments, and managing directors of boards and corporations to ensure strict compliance.

The state government maintains that the move is aimed at ensuring discipline, professionalism, and preserving the dignity of government offices across Himachal Pradesh.