Move aimed at reducing expenditure and streamlining administrative processes; departments asked to implement decision immediately

Shimla – The Himachal Pradesh government has scrapped all Cabinet-rank positions and ordered a deferment of 20 percent of salaries and allowances of key appointees till September 30, 2026, in a move aimed at tightening fiscal discipline.

With immediate effect, Cabinet-rank privileges earlier granted to Chairpersons, Vice-Chairpersons, Advisors and similar functionaries across boards, corporations and commissions have been withdrawn. The government has also directed all Administrative Secretaries to implement the decision without delay.

The order, issued by the General Administration Department, states that the decision has been taken to streamline administrative processes and reduce expenditure. A notification signed by Joint Secretary Kulwinder Singh confirmed that the ‘Cabinet Rank’ status was reviewed and all associated benefits have now been discontinued.

In addition, 20 percent of the salary or monthly remuneration of the affected officials will remain deferred till September 30, 2026. Departments have been instructed to ensure compliance and inform all concerned individuals.

The decision comes at a time when the state continues to face financial constraints, and the government is under pressure to rationalise spending. The move is being seen as part of a broader attempt to cut non-essential expenditure and improve fiscal management.

Several political appointees had been drawing substantial salaries along with perks under the Cabinet-rank system. Chief Minister’s Political Advisor Sunil Sharma Bittu and Media Advisor Naresh Chauhan receive around ₹2.5 lakh per month along with benefits such as official vehicles, travel allowances and medical reimbursement. Infrastructure Advisor Anil Kapil draws about ₹2.31 lakh monthly, while IT Advisor Gokul Butail takes a token salary of ₹1.

Cabinet rank had also been extended to positions such as the Chairman of the 7th State Finance Commission and the Chairman of the Himachal Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation (HPTDC), a government-owned entity.

A government spokesperson said the withdrawal applies to Chairmen, Vice-Chairmen, Deputy Chairmen, Principal Advisors and Political Advisors across various bodies. With this, all provisions linked to Cabinet rank stand revoked.