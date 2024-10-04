The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh has found itself in the midst of a political storm after introducing a new tax on toilet seats as part of its strategy to address the state’s financial challenges. A notification issued by the government on September 20 announced that residents in urban areas will now be required to pay a fee of Rs 25 per toilet seat in their homes, sparking widespread backlash from opposition leaders and the public alike.

The Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu government, which has been grappling with a mounting financial crisis, has implemented this new measure as part of broader changes to water and sewerage billing. According to the notification, urban residents using government-provided water connections will now pay 30 percent of their water bill as a sewerage fee. Additionally, those who rely on private water sources but use the government’s sewerage services will be charged Rs 25 per toilet seat per month. This fee will be collected by the Jal Shakti Department, which has already issued directives to its divisional officers to begin implementation from October.

Facing a severe financial crunch, the Himachal Pradesh government has been looking for ways to increase revenue, and this new fee is one such effort. The government has also discontinued the free drinking water scheme in rural areas and has started installing water meters in both urban and rural institutions. While rural domestic consumers will continue to receive water without metering, others in rural areas will now have to pay according to meter readings. These measures are designed to help the state navigate its fiscal troubles, but they have triggered significant opposition.

The new tax has drawn sharp criticism from the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman took to social media, expressing disbelief over the policy. “Unbelievable, if true! Whilst PM Modi builds Swachhata as a people’s movement, here is Congress taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn’t provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country!” she posted on X.

Whilst PM Modi builds Swachhata as a people's movement, here is Congress taxing people for toilets! Shame that they didn't provide good sanitation during their time, but this step will shame the country!

BJP National Spokesperson Shehzad Poonawalla also criticized the government’s decision, writing, “Now Congress won’t even let you go to the toilet in peace! Wahan bhi tax!! Himachal Pradesh Govt Imposes Toilet Seat Tax on Urban Residents!”

Now Congress won't even let you go to the toilet in peace! Wahan bhi tax!! Himachal Pradesh Govt Imposes Toilet Seat Tax on Urban Residents! The government notification related to sewerage and water bill states that a fee of Rs 25 have to be paid per

In response to the backlash, the Himachal Pradesh Jal Shakti Department issued a clarification, stating that the tax is not a levy on sewerage connections themselves, but rather an additional fee based on the number of toilet seats in homes. The department emphasized that there is no change to how sewerage connections are provided and that the government’s goal remains achieving 100 percent connectivity in urban areas. The clarification also highlighted that the notification pertains to the adjustment of service charges for sewerage and water connections, rather than imposing an outright “toilet tax.”

Himachal Pradesh is currently facing significant financial difficulties, with the government seeking ways to boost revenue. The toilet seat tax is one of several steps taken in this direction. However, the controversy surrounding this new policy, particularly given the sensitive nature of the charge, threatens to complicate its implementation.

As opposition to the tax mounts, it remains to be seen whether the Congress government will revisit or modify this revenue-raising measure in light of the growing public and political criticism.