CM Sukhu Launches National Common Mobility Card: A Step Towards Cashless Travel; Card to Enable Seamless Nationwide Public Transport Travel

In a significant move towards enhancing public transport efficiency, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu today launched the Himachal Road Transport Corporation’s (HRTC) National Common Mobility Card. This card, a first in India, allows cashless travel in public transportation systems across the country, making HRTC the pioneer among State Transport Undertakings (STUs) to introduce such an initiative.

The launch event, in Shimla, highlighted the card’s ability to offer seamless travel for commuters using multiple transit systems. The National Common Mobility Card will not only benefit Himachal Pradesh’s public transport users but also those across India, as the card can be used in transit networks like the Delhi Metro, Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC), Haryana Roadways, and Mumbai’s BEST buses. “This is a landmark step for Himachal’s public transport system, aimed at making travel more convenient and accessible,” said CM Sukhu.

Promoting Cashless Travel Nationwide

The National Common Mobility Card provides commuters with a range of payment options, ensuring that passengers can travel without the need for cash. The card functions even in remote regions with limited internet connectivity, making it particularly beneficial for passengers in Himachal Pradesh’s hilly and rural areas.

“This new initiative promotes cashless travel, streamlining transit experiences across the nation and significantly enhancing the user experience,” said Sukhu. He emphasized that the state government aims to transform HRTC into a self-sustaining organization by integrating advanced technology into its operations. “By modernizing our transport system, we’re improving efficiency and, ultimately, benefiting the people of Himachal Pradesh,” he added.

Nationwide Interoperability

One of the most significant advantages of the HRTC’s National Common Mobility Card is its interoperability. Passengers using the card in Himachal Pradesh can also access public transport systems in other states, including buses, metros, ferries, and even parking facilities. Similarly, passengers from other states who possess National Common Mobility-enabled cards will be able to use them on HRTC buses, creating a nationwide network of cashless public transportation.

The card comes with a one-time issuance fee of Rs. 100, and top-ups can be done online or through cash at any bus counter. The CM praised the HRTC for launching the NCMC card in just six months, a timeframe that surpasses the efforts of several other states still in the planning stages of similar initiatives.

Card Features and Benefits

The HRTC NCMC card, developed in collaboration with the State Bank of India, is a contactless, dual-interface, EMV-chip-based prepaid card. This provides enhanced security and a seamless travel experience. Some of the key features and benefits include:

Cashless travel across HRTC buses : Passengers can purchase tickets without the need for physical cash.

: Passengers can purchase tickets without the need for physical cash. Tap-and-Pay technology : Offers fast and easy transactions for commuters.

: Offers fast and easy transactions for commuters. Nationwide usage : Interoperable in all NCMC-enabled transit systems across India.

: Interoperable in all NCMC-enabled transit systems across India. Enhanced security: Chip protection ensures secure transactions for passengers.

Passengers can easily recharge the card online or at designated counters, with an initial minimum recharge of Rs. 100 and a maximum balance limit of Rs. 2,000, making the card both accessible and flexible.

Cost Structure and Top-Up Details

Issuance fee: Rs. 100

Rs. 100 Replacement charges: Rs. 100

Rs. 100 Annual maintenance fee: Nil

Nil Top-up charges: 0.30% plus GST, or Rs. 12, whichever is lower.

The card’s stored value can be used not only for bus travel but also for other National Common Mobility Card-enabled services such as parking, metro rides, and ferries. This level of integration sets a new benchmark for public transport in India, creating a smoother experience for millions of commuters across the country.

A Path Toward Modernizing Public Transport

The launch of the National Common Mobility Card is part of a broader effort to modernize public transport in Himachal Pradesh. “We are committed to making HRTC a more efficient and technology-driven organization,” said CM Sukhu. “By offering passengers the convenience of cashless travel, we’re improving not just public transport but the daily lives of commuters.”

With the introduction of this card, HRTC has taken a bold step towards enhancing public transport systems not only in Himachal Pradesh but across the nation. The National Common Mobility Card is set to revolutionize the way people travel, offering a more streamlined, cashless, and secure transit experience for all.