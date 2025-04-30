Shimla: In a significant move to modernise public transport in Himachal Pradesh, the Himachal Road Transport Corporation (HRTC) has placed an order for 297 new electric buses. These buses, which will be rolled out across 18 depots, are set to replace the aging fleet of HRTC, many of which have become increasingly unreliable.

The new 32-seater e-buses, designed for better comfort and efficiency, will come equipped with improved mileage and enhanced battery capacity. With a range of 190 to 200 kilometers per charge, the new buses are expected to address the frequent breakdowns and operational challenges faced by the current fleet.

Each bus, which will cost over Rs 1 crore, will be manufactured in Bangalore. The first batch of buses will be delivered within 9 months, with the entire fleet arriving in the next 11 months. These buses will be half a foot taller than the existing ones, providing more space and comfort for passengers.

HRTC officials, who recently inspected the model buses in Bangalore, are optimistic about the new buses’ capabilities. The existing fleet of old buses has struggled with reliability, often spending more time in the workshop for repairs than on the roads. The new e-buses are expected to significantly improve the state’s public transportation system.