Shimla – The construction of a mosque in Sanjauli, Shimla, has sparked controversy, raising questions about its legal status. Allegedly constructed illegally in 2010, the building continued to expand despite restrictions imposed by the Municipal Corporation Shimla. The situation has escalated into a law and order issue, with calls for action against those responsible.

Senior BJP leader and Leader of Opposition Jairam Thakur has demanded immediate legal action, stating that the issue is not about religion but the law. “If something is illegal, appropriate action should be taken without delay,” Thakur said, emphasizing that illegal construction must not be allowed to continue under any circumstances.

He pointed out that the mosque’s initial one-storey structure was declared illegal by the Municipal Corporation in 2010, but Maulvi claims the construction continued until 2017. Thakur criticized the Municipal Corporation and the administration for their negligence, stating that their inaction has now led to larger law enforcement concerns.

Thakur also questioned the double standards in enforcing the law. “If a common man extends a building even by a foot, their electricity and water are cut off immediately. However, the mosque, despite being illegal, still has functioning electricity and water,” he remarked, calling for action against anyone protecting illegal constructions.

He stressed that this is a legal matter and should not be viewed through a religious lens. “The fight here is between truth and falsehood,” Thakur added, calling for a fair and legal resolution to the issue.

Thakur also backed a Congress minister’s recent statement in the state assembly, who raised the same concerns and called for strict action. The minister clarified that the land on which the mosque stands belongs to the Himachal Pradesh government, not the Waqf Board. The Congress leader further revealed that the Municipal Corporation had previously mishandled the case, leading to ongoing legal proceedings with the Waqf Board in 2024.

As the controversy deepens, the focus has shifted to how the government will address the situation and whether it will act decisively to prevent further law and order disruptions.