Shimla: Protests have escalated in Sanjauli, Shimla, as local residents rallied on Thursday against the illegal construction of a mosque in the area. The demonstration, which saw a large turnout, has prompted a heavy police presence to maintain order and prevent any untoward incidents.

The protest began at Sanjauli Chowk around noon, with demonstrators marching towards Dhalli Tunnel before returning to Sanjauli Chowk. The crowd, raising slogans against the unauthorized construction, demanded immediate action from the authorities. The demonstration caused significant traffic disruption, especially when the protesters gathered again at Sanjauli Chowk, leading to a roadblock. A notable number of women also participated in the protest, amplifying the call for action.

The residents have issued a two-day ultimatum to the administration, demanding the demolition of the illegal structure. They have decided to wait for the Municipal Commissioner Court’s ruling, expected on Saturday. However, they warned that if no action is taken, they will stage a larger demonstration.

In a related move, the Devbhoomi Kshatriya Organization Savarna Morcha also staged a protest at Chowda Maidan, raising similar concerns. The organization’s state president, Rumit Thakur, voiced demands for the immediate demolition of the illegal structure. He also urged the government to enforce the registration of migrants entering Himachal Pradesh and take strict action against illegal hawkers setting up shops on the streets.

As tensions continue to rise in the city, the local administration is closely monitoring the situation, with police on high alert. The outcome of the court decision on Saturday is expected to be crucial in determining the next steps by both the protesters and the authorities.

Earlier yesterday, the construction of the illegal mosque took center stage in the Himachal Pradesh Vidhan Sabha, where it sparked an intense debate. Concerns were raised about the Shimla Municipal Corporation’s (MC Shimla) selective enforcement of building laws. Panchayati Raj Minister Anirudh Singh dismissed claims that the mosque had been constructed in the 1950s, revealing that the unauthorized construction began in 2010 and continued for nearly a decade without intervention by MC Shimla.