Himachal Pradesh faces yet another bout of intense weather, with a yellow alert issued for heavy rainfall over the next two days in various parts of the state. According to the Meteorological Department, light rain is expected to persist at many locations until September 8, but severe weather is forecast for September 2 and 3.

On Monday morning, Shimla and its surrounding areas recorded light showers. This rain, while not unusual for the season, is significantly impacting the ongoing apple harvesting season. Apple growers are facing challenges in both harvesting and transporting their produce due to the wet conditions.

The monsoon has already left a trail of destruction across Himachal Pradesh. According to the State Disaster Management Authority, 64 people have lost their lives this season due to landslides, floods, and cloudbursts, with 30 more still missing. The total number of fatalities related to weather and other accidents stands at 271, with 423 people injured in various incidents.

The preliminary damage assessment from the State Disaster Management Authority paints a grim picture. Cloudbursts have caused the deaths of 23 people, while floods have resulted in 26 fatalities due to drowning. Landslides have claimed six lives, floods eight, and lightning has led to one death. Additionally, 25 people have died from snake bites, 15 from electric shocks, and 38 from falling incidents. Road accidents during the rainy season have been particularly deadly, resulting in 120 fatalities, with nine more deaths attributed to other causes.

The financial impact of the monsoon has also been staggering. The state government estimates losses amounting to approximately Rs 1,265 crore. Himachal Pradesh has witnessed 51 incidents of cloudbursts and floods, as well as 40 major landslides, contributing to the widespread devastation. In response to these losses, the state government has appealed to the Union Government for a special relief package.