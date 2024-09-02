Shimla – The Municipal Corporation of Shimla is set to enforce strict measures against illegal street vendors operating in the Sanjauli market, following its recent designation as a non-vending zone. This move is part of a broader effort by the Corporation to regulate street vending activities across the city and maintain order in commercial areas.

Under the new vending policy, the entire Sanjauli market has been classified as a non-vending zone, prohibiting vendors from setting up stalls outside shops. This restriction extends to the entirety of Shimla, with the Municipal Corporation planning to implement the new system citywide in the coming days. The final policy draft is expected to be presented in court soon, which, once approved, will lead to a complete ban on unauthorized vendors in areas from Sanjauli to Lower Bazaar and Ram Bazaar.

The impact of this policy was already evident on Monday when the Sanjauli market experienced an unusual absence of vendors. This follows a local protest on Sunday against a specific religious group, which may have contributed to the disappearance of street vendors from the area the following day.

The Municipal Corporation has emphasized that it will take decisive action against any vendors who violate the new regulations. Those found selling goods illegally will have their items confiscated, and repeat offenders may face legal action, including police involvement.

Residents and local councillors have long expressed concerns over the increasing number of vendors from a particular religious community setting up shops on the roadside in Sanjauli market. These concerns have resurfaced in light of a recent incident in Malyana, prompting the administration to take swift action.