Shimla: Himachal Pradesh continues to reel under the devastation brought by torrential rains, as a fresh cloud burst in Paonta Sahib’s Amboya Khala area of Sirmaur has claimed the life of one person. The victim, Rangi Ram was buried under debris after the cloud burst unleashed a deluge of mud, rocks, and water into the area. The disaster also destroyed five shops, two small bridges, a shed, and two traditional watermills (gharats). A boundary wall and a car were damaged as well.

As the heavy monsoon rains persist across the state, an artificial lake is forming near Angle station in Sataun, posing a significant risk to the SC colony nearby. With no adequate drainage system in place, water from the National Highway (NH) and surrounding areas is collecting in the lake. Local residents fear that if the lake overflows or breaks, it could cause extensive flooding in the colony, putting lives and property at serious risk. Despite these concerns, no drainage plan has been implemented in the region to date.

In Shimla, relentless rainfall since the early morning has caused widespread disruption. Roads across the state capital were flooded and drains overflowed under the heavy downpour. Landslides have been reported in several parts of the city, with one notable incident near Tolland where a car was buried under debris due to a flooded drain. Traffic across the city remains disrupted as authorities struggle to manage the ongoing landslides and road closures.

In Hamirpur district, heavy rains have also caused severe road blockages. The construction work on NH-3 has added to the chaos, with the Awadhevi-Delhi, Jammu Katra Himachal Pradesh Transport Corporation (HRTC) bus getting stuck in debris near the Chahar turn of Bari Panchayat. Fortunately, all passengers were safe, and the bus was later removed from the debris. Rajkumar Pathak, Regional Manager of HRTC Depot Hamirpur, confirmed that no injuries were reported.

Further south, the district of Solan has also been grappling with the effects of the relentless monsoon. Since Thursday morning, heavy rains have triggered landslides on the Kalka-Shimla National Highway (NH-5), particularly near Chakkimod, where stones and debris continue to fall onto the highway. This has led to intermittent road closures, severely disrupting travel between Solan and Kaithlighat. The situation is worsened by the ongoing construction of the four-lane highway, as falling debris from the construction site adds to the danger. While the construction company is working to remove the stones, commuters are facing long delays and hazardous driving conditions.

The recent weather events have once again exposed the vulnerabilities in the state’s infrastructure, highlighting the urgent need for better disaster preparedness and drainage systems. With the monsoon season nearing its end, residents of Himachal Pradesh remain on edge, fearing more destruction in the coming days.