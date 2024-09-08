Photo: Anjali Verma

Shimla: A flood alert has been issued for the districts of Shimla, Sirmaur, and Solan on Sunday as the monsoon is expected to weaken starting Monday. The Meteorological Department has warned residents to remain cautious, although rainfall will likely decrease in the coming days.

Despite a yellow alert on Saturday, only a few areas of the state received rainfall, while most regions experienced sunshine with light clouds. Mandi recorded the highest rainfall with 13 mm, followed by Shimla at 3 mm and Dalhousie at 2 mm. Over the last 24 hours, light to moderate rainfall was reported in several areas, with isolated spots experiencing heavy rain.

The Meteorological Department stated that some regions may experience rainfall on Sunday, but no further alerts have been issued. Starting Monday, a shift in weather patterns is anticipated, with the higher mountainous areas remaining dry, while light rain may occur in the central and plain areas of the state.