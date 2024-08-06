Shimla – The MeT department has issued an orange alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, warning of a significant flood risk in seven districts. According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, rain is expected to persist across the state until August 12, with the most severe weather forecasted for August 7 and 10.

The orange alert predicts heavy to very heavy rainfall, while a yellow alert has been issued for August 6, 8, 9, and 11-12. The current weather remains inclement in Shimla and surrounding areas, causing disruptions and raising safety concerns.

The IMD Hydromet Division in New Delhi has released a national emergency flood guidance bulletin for Himachal Pradesh. This bulletin warns of a moderate-level flood risk in some catchment areas and surrounding regions of Chamba, Kangra, Mandi, Kullu, Sirmaur, Kinnaur, and Shimla districts over the next 24 hours.

The heavy rainfall may impact infrastructure and daily activities, potentially leading to landslides and road blockages. The Himachal Pradesh government is closely monitoring the situation and has instructed local administrations to be on high alert. Emergency services are on standby to respond to any incidents arising from the severe weather conditions.

Himachal Pradesh has recently experienced devastating monsoon rains and multiple cloudbursts, resulting in significant loss of life and property. Over 50 lives have been lost, and many residential houses have been completely destroyed. The relentless rains have caused numerous landslides, severely impacting infrastructure and leading to road closures. Recovery and relief efforts are ongoing as the state grapples with the aftermath of these natural disasters.