Shimla — The Meteorological Department has issued a yellow alert for heavy rain in Himachal Pradesh, cautioning residents about adverse weather conditions over the next week. The alert predicts persistent monsoon rains across various parts of the state until July 16, urging citizens to prepare for potential disruptions.

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, the yellow alert will be in effect from July 11 to 13, covering multiple districts. Areas expected to experience significant rainfall include Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, Chamba, Kangra, Shimla, Solan, and Sirmaur. These regions are likely to face heavy downpours, which could lead to localized flooding, landslides, and transportation challenges.

The Meteorological Department has specifically mentioned that the Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts are not under any weather alert during this period, indicating relatively stable conditions in these areas.