Orange Alert Issued in Himachal for Rain, Hailstorm Till May 9Western Disturbance triggers widespread weather changes, temperature drops across the state

Shimla | The MeT Department has issued an orange alert for rain and hailstorm in Himachal Pradesh from Tuesday through Thursday, warning of intense weather activity under the influence of a fresh Western Disturbance. During this period, a yellow alert has also been issued for thunderstorms accompanied by wind speeds of 40 to 50 kilometers per hour.

Clouds covered almost the entire state on Monday, and intermittent rainfall has been reported in many areas since Sunday night. Shimla, the state capital, experienced afternoon showers, while districts like Una remained overcast since morning. The change in weather has brought relief from scorching heat, with the maximum temperature dipping by around seven degrees Celsius across Himachal.

Strong winds were recorded in several regions, including Kufri and Rekong Peo, adding to the chill in the air. According to officials from the Meteorological Center, light rain is likely in Shimla city and nearby areas on Tuesday.

Kullu, Mandi, and parts of Shimla district are likely to witness light to moderate rain with winds blowing at 30 to 40 km/h, while Kinnaur, Chamba, Kangra, Sirmaur, and Solan may also see light rainfall at isolated locations.

Authorities have urged the public, especially those in hilly areas and travellers, to remain cautious due to the possibility of hailstorms, landslides, and falling trees or debris during strong wind episodes.

The current weather pattern is expected to persist till May 9, after which conditions may begin to stabilise.