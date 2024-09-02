Shimla — Tensions are running high in the Sanjauli suburb of Shimla as thousands of people, including local residents, various organizations and supporters from both the BJP and Congress, rallied against the construction of an allegedly illegal mosque. The protest on Sunday called for the immediate demolition of the structure.

The protesters voiced growing concerns over the increasing number of outsiders settling in Shimla, particularly from specific communities. They accused these groups of attempting to intimidate the local Hindu population and demanded that the administration take swift action to remove the mosque. Additionally, they called for rigorous police verification of individuals from other states who have established businesses, particularly street vendors, in the city.

Councilor Narendra Thakur pointed to a recent incident in Malyana, where a shopkeeper was allegedly assaulted by four to five members of the Muslim community. The shopkeeper filed a case at the Dhalli police station, further intensifying the anger of local residents. The protestors cited this incident as evidence of the growing tensions in the area and the need for immediate intervention.

In response to the escalating situation, a team from the district administration, including Deputy Commissioner (DC) Shimla Anupam Kashyap, Superintendent of Police (SP) Shimla, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM), and the Municipal Corporation (MC) Commissioner, arrived at the scene to address the protesters’ concerns. The officials assured the demonstrators that their grievances would be considered, helping to temporarily diffuse the situation.

In a powerful display of their stance, the protesters recited the Hanuman Chalisa outside the mosque, with the sound reverberating through Sanjauli. They issued a stern ultimatum to the administration, demanding the mosque’s removal within a week. Should the authorities fail to act, the protesters vowed to return and intensify their demonstrations.

The protest also highlighted broader issues plaguing Shimla, particularly the presence of illegal street vendors. These vendors, many of whom are believed to have come from other states, have occupied significant portions of the streets, causing inconvenience to commuters and motorists alike. Local shopkeepers have expressed frustration, claiming that these vendors are harming their businesses, yet the Shimla Municipal Corporation and district administration have taken little action to resolve the problem.

As tensions continue to simmer, the situation in Sanjauli remains volatile. The incident has sparked a larger debate about illegal construction, the influx of outsiders, and the challenges of maintaining order in the rapidly growing city of Shimla.