Shimla — The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rain across multiple regions of Himachal Pradesh, heightening concerns about potential flooding. The capital city, Shimla, is experiencing persistent rain, with weather conditions expected to worsen.

According to the Meteorological Center in Shimla, a yellow alert for heavy rain is in effect from July 24 to 27, with precipitation likely to continue across various parts of the state until July 29. These forecasts have led to warnings and precautionary measures to prevent potential flood damage.

The IMD’s Hydromet Division in New Delhi has also released the National Emergency Flood Guidance Bulletin, indicating a light to moderate flood risk in specific catchment areas and their surroundings in Kangra, Chamba, and Shimla districts over the next 24 hours.

Significant rainfall has already been recorded, contributing to the flood risk. Last night, Kangra received 151.8 mm of rain, Dharamshala 136.6 mm, and Palampur 112.4 mm. Other affected areas include Nagarota Surian with 99.6 mm, Dhaula Kuan with 82.5 mm, Jogindernagar with 52.0 mm, Guler with 46.4 mm and Sundernagar with 44.7 mm of rainfall.

Residents in the affected districts are advised to stay alert and adhere to safety instructions from local authorities. Emergency services are on high alert and prepared to respond to any incidents resulting from the adverse weather.