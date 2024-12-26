Shimla: The Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy snowfall and a severe cold wave in Himachal Pradesh. The alert is in effect from December 27 for the next 48 hours, cautioning residents and tourists about potential disruptions caused by adverse weather conditions.

The department has forecasted heavy snowfall in the higher altitudes and rain in some areas, which could intensify the cold wave in the plains and lower regions of the state. Additionally, light rain and snowfall are expected on December 29 and January 1, 2025.

Several parts of Himachal Pradesh are already experiencing freezing temperatures. Tabo recorded the lowest temperature in the state at -12.1°C, followed by Kukumseri at -7.8°C. Kalpa and Manali also reported sub-zero temperatures of -1.6°C and -1.8°C, respectively.

The cold wave is causing significant challenges, particularly in high-altitude regions, where daily life is being disrupted by freezing conditions. Authorities have advised residents to limit travel to snowbound areas and ensure proper precautions against the cold.

Tourists planning to visit Himachal during this period are urged to stay updated on weather advisories and avoid venturing into remote or hazardous locations. Emergency services are on standby to address any disruptions caused by the weather.