Over 12,500 Drunk Driving Challans Issued in Himachal in 11 Months; 1,536 Arrested, 3,144 Licences Recommended for Suspension, 262 Licences Suspended

Drunk driving violations have emerged as a major road safety concern in Himachal Pradesh, with Mandi and Shimla among the districts reporting the highest number of cases. Police action across the state has led to the suspension of driving licences of 262 motorists for driving under the influence of alcohol.

District-wise data show that Mandi recorded the highest number of licence suspensions, at 69, followed by Baddi and Solan 54, Shimla (39), Chamba (38), and Kinnaur (24). Licences were also suspended in Kullu (10), Dehra (7), Hamirpur (7), Kangra (5), Una (4), Bilaspur (2), Sirmaur (2) and Lahaul-Spiti (1).

From January to November, police issued 12,520 challans for drunk driving across the state. During this period, the police also recommended the suspension of licenses for 3,144 drivers involved in drunk-driving cases. A total of 1,536 drivers were arrested, reflecting the scale of violations on state roads.

Mandi topped the list in terms of challans with 1,977 cases, followed by Shimla with 1,457, Sirmaur with 1,471, Kangra with 1,325 and Solan with 1,232. Shimla also recorded the highest number of licence suspension recommendations at 471, followed by Mandi (440), Solan (335), Chamba (307) and Kangra (271).

Police officials said the enforcement drive is part of a wider road safety plan. The police are using real-time data analysis to track road accidents, traffic violations and fatalities across Himachal Pradesh. Traffic data is being monitored round the clock to identify accident-prone areas and causes behind road mishaps.

Police have warned that strict action against drunk driving will continue and have appealed to motorists to follow traffic rules to prevent accidents and loss of life.