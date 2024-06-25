Shimla – Himachal Pradesh is bracing for significant weather changes as a four-day yellow alert has been issued across the state. Meteorological authorities have warned of heavy rainfall in most regions on 28 and 29 June.

Starting Wednesday, the forecast predicts adverse weather conditions in the middle and high mountain areas, including Kinnaur, Lahaul-Spiti, Shimla, Solan, Sirmaur, Mandi, Kullu, and Chamba. From Thursday through July 1, the plain areas such as Una, Bilaspur, Hamirpur, and Kangra will also experience similar conditions. Alongside the heavy rain, thunderstorms are expected on 28 and 29 June, coinciding with the likely arrival of the monsoon season in the state.

On Tuesday, Hamirpur district witnessed rainfall, contributing to a mixed weather pattern across Himachal Pradesh. While many areas saw showers, the plain districts experienced a rise in maximum temperatures due to sunny intervals. Una recorded the highest temperature at 41.4 degrees Celsius. Meanwhile, Shimla experienced cloudy skies with occasional sunshine.