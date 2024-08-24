Shimla – Rainfall in Shimla on Saturday further cooled the already mild temperatures, bringing a refreshing chill to the capital city. While Shimla had not been experiencing high temperatures, the rain brought an additional drop, making the weather even more pleasant. The city remained cloudy throughout the day, with light showers contributing to the cooler atmosphere.

The Meteorological Department has forecast intermittent rainfall in most parts of the state until August 29, with a yellow alert issued for August 27 and 28. Residents are advised to be prepared for potential disruptions due to the expected heavy rainfall.

The Manali region has already felt the impact of this weather change. Heavy overnight rains led to the accumulation of debris in the snow gallery on the Manali-Leh road around 2 a.m. on Thursday night. Additionally, a landslide occurred in Dhundhi, resulting in the closure of the Manali-Leh road for nearly seven hours, causing significant inconvenience for travellers and disrupting traffic in the area.

So far, 40 roads and 14 transformers are non-operational across the state due to adverse weather conditions, affecting local communities and essential services. Authorities are working to clear the debris and restore connectivity, but caution is advised for residents and travellers alike.

Dharamshala and Manali also experienced drizzle on Friday, marking the beginning of a mixed weather pattern expected to continue across Himachal Pradesh.