Himachal Pradesh to Reclaim Major Power Projects if Conditions Are Not Met

Shimla: Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu has announced that the Himachal Pradesh government will file a revision petition in the High Court to take over major hydroelectric projects if the companies executing them fail to comply with the state’s terms and conditions. This statement was made by the Chief Minister in a function organized by the Himachal Pradesh High Court Bar Association in Shimla on Thursday.

Addressing the gathering, CM Sukhu emphasized that the state government will not compromise on Himachal Pradesh’s legitimate rights. He highlighted the importance of safeguarding key resources and investments, particularly in the energy sector, which has experienced challenges in recent years. The Chief Minister pointed out that the 210 MW Luhri Hydro Project Stage-I, 66 MW Dhaula-Sidh Power Project, and 382 MW Sunni Power Project would be taken over by the state if the executing companies abstain from meeting the government’s conditions.

“The state has seen an investment drain, and we will take every possible step to safeguard Himachal’s interests. We are determined to prevent any further loss by reclaiming these power projects for the state if necessary,” CM Sukhu stated.

The Chief Minister also reiterated the government’s broader goal of creating a self-reliant Himachal Pradesh through its ‘Vyavastha Parivartan’ initiative. He explained that significant legal reforms have already been introduced across various sectors, including education, healthcare, and revenue, with positive outcomes reflected in the government’s first two budgets. These reforms, he said, are aimed at improving the quality of life for all sections of society.

During his speech, CM Sukhu also acknowledged the critical role of the judiciary in a functioning democracy and expressed hope for continued cooperation between the judiciary and the state government in achieving the state’s development goals.