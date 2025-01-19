Dharamsala: A 19-year-old tourist from Gujarat lost her life in a paragliding accident at the Indrunag site in Dharamsala on Saturday evening. The victim, Bhaveshwar Khushi from Ahmedabad, was visiting the area with her family when the mishap occurred.

The accident happened around 5 PM when the paraglider failed to take off properly, leading to a crash into a deep gorge. Her instructor, Munish Kumar sustained minor injuries and is undergoing treatment at the Zonal Hospital Dharamsala. The woman was declared dead upon arrival at the hospital.

Kangra police confirmed that an investigation is underway to determine the cause of the crash. “Questions have been raised about why the flight was conducted in the evening, a time when wind conditions can become unpredictable,” police stated.

This is not the first such incident in Himachal Pradesh, which has seen a string of paragliding accidents in recent years. Experts point to poor equipment maintenance, insufficient pilot training, and the absence of strict regulations as recurring issues contributing to such tragedies.

The mishap has sparked a renewed debate about the safety of adventure sports in Himachal Pradesh. While activities like paragliding are a major draw for tourists, frequent accidents have raised concerns over the enforcement of safety protocols. Calls for stricter regulations, including routine equipment checks, enhanced pilot training, and better monitoring of flight timings, are growing louder.

As Himachal Pradesh continues to attract adventure seekers, incidents like this underline the urgent need for a balance between promoting tourism and ensuring visitor safety. The government is under increasing pressure to take swift action to prevent such tragedies in the future.